Kotoni Staggs scores a double in Broncos win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 31, 2021 7:42 am

Brisbane Broncos put up an impressive performance to beat derby rival North Queensland Cowboys 37-18 at Suncorp Stadium last night.

This puts Broncos three wins ahead of Canterbury on the competition ladder with four games remaining on the regular season.

Kotoni Staggs scored a double and 18-year-old beast Xavier Willison made his debut in what was another impressive night for the resurgent club.

In other matches last night, the Warriors edged West Tigers 18-16.

Meanwhile, in today’s matches, Dragons will take on Rabbitohs at 5pm, Knights face Raiders at 7.30pm and Storm will battle Panther at 9.35pm.

 

