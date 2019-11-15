Koroisau ruled out for Panthers

The Penrith Panthers will be without their star hooker Apisai Koroisau in their NRL round 11 clash with the Titans on Sunday.

Koroisau injured his elbow against the Cowboys last week and has not fully recovered.

The Bati hooker will be replaced by Mitch Kenny.

Panthers and Bati second row forward Viliame Kikau retains his place in the side.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm followed by the Panthers and Titans game 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]