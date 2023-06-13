Koroisau and Cleary out, Cook back for Origin Two

Apisai Koroisau who has a jaw injury has been ruled out of game two of the State of Origin series

Fiji Bati and Blues hooker Apisai Koroisau has been ruled out of game two of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia next Wednesday.

Koroisau is suffering from a jaw injury.

He will be replaced by Damien Cook who has been a stalwart for the Blues having played 15 games since 2018.

In other changes, injured Nathan Cleary will be replaced by Mitchell Moses.

Latrell Mitchell, who was a late withdrawal from game one due to a calf injury, remains at centre, while Stefano Utoikamanu and Reece Robson replace Tevita Pangai Jnr and Nicho Hynes, respectively.

Penrith Panthers centre Stephen Crichton, who replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup for game one, has been named as the 18th player.

The Maroons host the Blues at 10:05pm on June 21st and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.