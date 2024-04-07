King Kyle breaks Bowen's record as Cowboys salute

[Source: NRL]

Veteran winger Kyle Feldt grabbed a slice of Cowboys history with his 131st career try as North Queensland downed the Titans 35-22 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The man who scored the Cowboys’ most famous try in the 2015 grand final surpassed Matt Bowen’s record of 130 tries with a runaway intercept in the 69th minute.

After both sides made a bright start in attack it was the Titans who cracked first, leaving space on their left edge for Zac Laybutt to cross in the sixth minute. Val Holmes converted for a 6-0 lead.

Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend then spilled the kick-off but the home side went for a short dropout and got the ball back after Harley Smith-Shields put it down.

The Cowboys added a second try in the 15th minute when Tom Dearden went left to Scott Drinkwater and then Holmes who tapped the ball on superbly for Murray Taulagi to score.

Titans fullback Jayden Campbell sent the kick-off sailing over the dead ball line to hand the Cowboys another opportunity but a Dearden grubber was cleaned up by Tanah Boyd and the danger was averted.

With 16 minutes left in the half the Cowboys mounted more pressure an earned a repeat set from a grubber but a mistake by Griffin Neame let the Titans off the hook.

A mistake by Fifita with eight minutes left in the half proved a hammer blow for the Titans as Drinkwater strolled over from close range and the score was out to 16-0.

The Titans looked to have opened their account in the 40th minute when Harley Smith-Shields crossed off a Brian Kelly grubber but replays showed Jayden Campbell had stopped in the line and obstructed the defence.

The Titans hit back through milestone man Kelly in the 46th minute but a long range break by Taulagi and Holmes put the Cowboys in position for Drinkwater to grab a second and the lead was out to 18.

Cowboys hooker Reece Robson added his name to the score sheet in the 54th minute when Drinkwater turned provider before AJ Brimson laid on a try for Campbell and the Titans had pulled it back to 28-10.

The Cowboys lost Townsend to the sin bin with 20 minutes to play after Campbell was bent over awkwardly in a tackle and the bunker deemed it a hip drop.

With the Cowboys down to 12 men the Titans struck twice in the space of three minutes through Klese Haas and then Beau Fermor, the second of those featuring brilliant work by Fifita who delivered the final pass.

Ahead 28-22 and with the Titans coming at them it was Feldt who steadied the ship for the Cowboys with a 45-metre intercept try that made him the club’s greatest ever tryscorer.

Back from the bin it was Townsend who iced the win for the Cowboys with a field goal to make it 35-22.