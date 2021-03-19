Kikau helps wounded Panthers steal win from Storm

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau made an impressive save in a dramatic grand finale rematch to help his side escape with a 12-10 win against Storm last night.

Penrith had looked dead and buried at 10-6 down with just over two minutes to play.

They managed to regain the ball from a left-side shift then spreading right for Kurt Capewell to beat three defenders and plant down the ball.

After Capewell snatched the win for Penrith scoring the match-winning try to give them a 12-10 lead, Kikau made sure it was not in vain.

Justin Olam broke through the Panther’s defense for a four-pointer, but it was Kikau’s desperation tackle that prevented the Storm centre from grounding the ball in the BlueBet Stadium in-goal area.