Kikau and Koroisau shine in Panthers win

Fiji Bati forwards Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau played instrumental roles in the Panthers 32-6 win over the Melbourne Storm last night.

Kikau scored a try and set up another as the Panthers bounced back from their first loss of the season to down a brave but undermanned Storm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Penrith was without Coach Ivan Cleary for the second week in a row for medical reasons and he maintained contact with assistants Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster during the match.

Izack Tago grabbed a double for the defending NRL champions while Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton.

Nick Meaney scored the lone try for the Storm in the 17th minute.

In other results, Rabbitohs beat Warriors 32-30 and Titans defeated Dragons 20-16.