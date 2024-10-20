Kicking game hurts Bati says Kativerata

Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata believes their kicking game against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls last night really let them down.

The Bati lost 22-10 in their first-round clash of the Pacific Bowl at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

A disappointed Kativerata says they conceded four successive seven tackles set due to their poor kicking game.

The former national reps also say at international you can’t afford to give away seven tackle sets and the Bati really paid the price for it.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati need to beat Cook Islands in Suva next Saturday and hope the Cooks down PNG the following weekend, with for-and-against to then decide the Pacific Bowl.

Fiji Bulikula will also play Cook Islands next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch both games live on FBC Sports.