Kane Evans released from Warriors

Fijian front-rower Kane Evans’ has been released from the final year of his contract with the Warriors to take up an offer in England.

The 29-year-old forward joined the Warriors ahead of the 2021 season but has been granted a release after mutual agreement.

Evans, who is suspended for the first six games of 2022, is poised to head to the UK Super League, with Leeds understood to be one potential landing.

He joined the Warriors from Parramatta last off-season on a two-year deal, one of several new forwards recruited to beef up the pack.

After making a slow start due to injury, he never lived up to the expectations.