Kamikamica lines up for 100th NRL game

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica will play his 100th NRL and Melbourne Storm game this week.

He will become just the 10th Fijian born player to have played 100 NRL games when he runs out against Manly on Friday.

Kamikamica says he never expected to play many games.

“It’s always good to play for the Storm especially growing up in Fiji it was always my dream to play one NRL game but to be able to play 100 games for the Storm is a huge honor, I’m gonna go out there and try and make my family proud everytime I go out there and play, it’s a huge honor to play 100th game for the Storm.”

He made his Storm debut in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Storm will wear the Indigenous jersey in their clash against the Sea Eagles and then again at home for their round 17 game against the Raiders.