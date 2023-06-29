Kamikamica back for Storm

Tui Kamikamica

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica who has been out due to a calf injury will return tomorrow for the Melbourne Storm against Penrith Panthers.

Kamikamica has been named to make his return from injury on the bench.

His return is certainly a boost for the side for the Storm.

Cameron Munster who was sick is ok and good to go.

The Panthers Origin stars Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo are all back on deck.

The Storm hosts Panthers at 10pm tomorrow.