Kaiviti Silktails to wait a while longer

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 21, 2021 3:30 pm
[Source: defence.org.au]

The Kaiviti Silktails will have to wait a little while longer before their first Ron Massey Cup clash.

The New South Wales Rugby League has called off the competition along with NSW Women’s Premiership and Sydney Shield.

This is due to the wet weather and closure of venues.

The round two fixtures that were to be played this weekend, will now be possibly played on the weekend of 26-27 June.

The team however, is set to rebuild and prepare for next weekend’s round three fixture against St. Marys at Mascot Oval.

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

