Junior Bati beats Tongan Schoolboys

The Fiji National Rugby League under 18 side made a commanding start to their Test series with a convincing 28-12 victory over the Tongan Schoolboys today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Despite a scrappy opening spell with both teams trying to find their rhythm, it was the Junior Bati who held their nerve, stuck to their structures and broke the deadlock with the first points of the match.

From that moment, the hosts took control showcasing their strength in defense and flair in attack.

The Junior Bati’s discipline and execution proved too much for the Tongans, who struggled to match the pace and physicality of the home side.

With every possession, the Junior Bati grew in confidence, turning pressure into points and asserting dominance on both sides of the ball.

The win lays a solid platform for the rest of the series and highlights the growing depth and talent within Fiji’s youth rugby league ranks.

