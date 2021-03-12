Home

Jordie Barrett kicks late goal to win Super Rugby clash

Sky Sports
March 20, 2021 8:03 pm
[Source: Google]

Full-back Jordie Barrett kicked a penalty four minutes after the full-time siren to give the Hurricanes a 27-24 win over New Zealand conference leaders the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

The Hurricanes carried the ball through 37 phases before winning a penalty for a late tackle.

Barrett slotted the ball between the posts from 40 meters to allow the Hurricanes to overcome a 24-14 deficit in the second half and the loss of their captain T.J. Perenara with a yellow card.

The Hurricanes also bounced back from a contentious home loss last weekend to the Blues in a match in which they were reduced to 12 men in the second half by one red card and two yellow cards.

