International test matches vital for player development: Costin

Exposing local rugby league players to international test matches is vital for their development in the sport.

With many local rugby league players and clubs looking to establish themselves in the sport, Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says playing against overseas teams will be beneficial for the players.

“It’s more exposure at a higher level, so the more teams that they get to play, the more exposure they get at a higher level. So the level of improvement that comes naturally, you can’t really put a price on that. We look forward to any touring side that comes over because that’s such a benefit for the players.”

Costin adds holding test matches like the Melanesian Cup will expose local players to experience high-level competition.

Meanwhile, the Melanesian Cup kicks off on February 29 at Churchill Park in Lautoka where the Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs club will take on PNG’s Lae Snax Tigers.