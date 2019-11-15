Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

International test matches vital for player development: Costin

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 12:37 pm
The Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs club during one of their training sessions.

Exposing local rugby league players to international test matches is vital for their development in the sport.

With many local rugby league players and clubs looking to establish themselves in the sport, Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says playing against overseas teams will be beneficial for the players.

“It’s more exposure at a higher level, so the more teams that they get to play, the more exposure they get at a higher level. So the level of improvement that comes naturally, you can’t really put a price on that. We look forward to any touring side that comes over because that’s such a benefit for the players.”

Article continues after advertisement

Costin adds holding test matches like the Melanesian Cup will expose local players to experience high-level competition.

Meanwhile, the Melanesian Cup kicks off on February 29 at Churchill Park in Lautoka where the Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs club will take on PNG’s Lae Snax Tigers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.