Harlequins secure dominant win over Falcons

[Source: Harlequins Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Harlequins snapped their three-game losing streak in the Gallagher Premiership with a commanding 38-14 victory over Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park in England.

Despite a competitive first half, Quins pulled away late in the game to secure their fourth win of the season, leaving the Falcons rooted to the bottom of the league.

James Chisholm opened the scoring for Harlequins early in the match, but Newcastle responded with a try from Adam Radwan, leveling the game just before halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Marcus Smith restored Quins’ lead with a try and conversion, giving the visitors a narrow edge at the break.

The second half saw Smith extend the lead with a penalty before Newcastle’s Ben Redshaw crossed for a well-taken try, bringing the Falcons within striking distance.

However, Harlequins dominated the final stages, with three tries in the last 10 minutes from Jack Walker, Oscar Beard, and Sam Riley sealing an em-phatic bonus-point victory.