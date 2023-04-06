FSSRL stands firm on grand final date

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League will not be moving its Vodafone Trophy grand final date.

The grand-final has been set for the 29th of this month which clashes with the Coca-Cola Games and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home match.

Fiji National Rugby League Acting chief executive Don Natabe says they will not be making any changes as the date set had already been approved by the Ministry of Education since early this year.

He says there were also no consultations made between the FSSRL which comes under FNRL and the Ministry as well as the Fiji Sports Council.

Natabe says upon clarification with the Ministry, they had stated that there has been an oversight and reviews are happening.

FSSRL Marketing, Sponsorship and Media officer Lai Corerega says they had pre-planned their events which are going according to schedule.

He says a change in date as of now cannot happen.

The grand final is planned to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.