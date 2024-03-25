Former Bati trio in Team of the Week

Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau and Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Three players with links to Fiji showed their class for their respective teams in round three of the NRL.

Former Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau were outstanding for the Eels, Bulldogs and West Tigers.

The trio are in round three Team of the Week.

An inspirational performance from West Tigers skipper Koroisau silenced the outside noise with a superb 32-6 victory over the Sharks.

The crafty No.9 produced two try assists and five tackle breaks, while running 106 metres from dummy half and making 42 tackles.

Kikau produced his best performance since joining the Bulldogs from the Panthers at the start of last season.

He made it his personal mission to harass the Gold Coast playmakers late in tackle counts and was rewarded for it on several occasions, including his first half try which came after a charge down.

Eels star Campbell-Gillard met the in-form Manly forwards head on and helped wrestle momentum back for his side after a horror start.

The Eels beat Sea Eagles 28-24.