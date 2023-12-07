Fijian AFL players show promise: McDonald

[Source: AFL South Pacific Nations / Facebook]

There is a huge potential for local players to thrive in the Australian Football League.

This is the view of AFL South Pacific Development Coordinator Tom McDonald after witnessing the first day of competition at the 2023 Oceania Cup Under-16 competition at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

McDonald says he is extremely proud to see the level of development of the AFL code here in the country and how it bodes for the sport’s future in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Huge potential here, obviously we are a fledgling sport in much of the Pacific but we are one that has the potential to grow. The programs that we have in place have connections back to Australia through our Pacific AuSports partnership with the Australian government, the Brisbane Lions, the Gold Coast Suns, so there is a clear pathway that show talent and that want to pursue a career in AFL.”



AFL South Pacific Development Coordinator Tom McDonald

Meanwhile, the Oceania Cup competition continues today, with the Fijian Junior Tribe boys and Fijian Junior Vonu girls teams playing against teams from Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.



[Source: AFL South Pacific Nations / Facebook]