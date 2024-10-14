Fiji Bati to avenge last year’s loss

The Vodafone Fiji Bati side will be looking to avenge its 32-12 loss against Papua New Guinea in last year’s Pacific Bowl Championship final when they face the Kumuls in their opening match this weekend.

Captain Tui Kamikamica says the boys still remember losing the bowl to the Kumuls in November last year, and they adamant to make things right this time around.

Looking at the squad selected by head coach Wise Kativerata, Kamikamica says he is adamant this set of players has what it takes to get the job done.

“Have a bit of revenge this year, especially playing here in Fiji. We haven’t played here in the past how many years. It’s good getting the rugby league being promoted here and we’re looking forward to it.”

The players had their first training session and team run at Albert Park in Suva this morning, and is expected to have another session at the venue tomorrow morning.

The side will face the PNG Kumuls on Saturday at 8pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.