Fiji Bati set to begin training today

The Fiji Bati is set to kick off their first team training session today as they prepare for the highly anticipated Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend.

Head coach Wise Kativerata is confident in his players, noting that each team member understands their role and what they bring to the table will be more than enough to compete at this level of the competition.

Kativerata believes that while one week of preparation may seem short, it’s sufficient to get the team ready.

He adds there is excitement surrounding the upcoming tournament, especially as the team will be playing on home soil for the first time in a long while.

“With our game plan, it’s simple! We have a week to prepare and most of these players come from professional environments so they know what their job is.”

The coach says he remains focused on his own team, rather than their opponents, the PNG Kumuls or the Cook Islands.

He stresses the importance of simplicity and not being distracted by other teams’ strategies or capabilities, trusting that sticking to their game plan will yield positive results.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls in Suva this Saturday before meeting Cook Islands on the 26th and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.