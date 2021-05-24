Home

Fiji Bati receives another boost

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 12:12 pm
Fiji National Rugby League Chair, Viliame Naupoto [left] with Pherrus Marketing Manager, Yogendra Prasad during the signing [Photo: Supplied]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati has received another major boost as it prepares for the Rugby League World Cup that will be held in October.

Pherrus Financial Services has signed on as the official kit sponsor for the team.

As part of the deal, the Pherrus logo will appear on the back of the jerseys and shorts for the Fiji Bati until next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji National Rugby League Chair, Viliame Naupoto says Pherrus’ contributions have kept them financially viable post-pandemic.

Naupoto says they are committed to nurturing the development of rugby league over the next 15 months with Pherrus and are looking forward to working alongside them in preparation for the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

Pherrus Marketing Manager, Yogendra Prasad says Fiji Bati has consistently shown the grit and determination needed to perform at the highest level of the International Rugby League.

The Rugby League World Cup will be held in England on October 15th.

Fiji Bati is pooled with Australia, Italy, and Scotland.

