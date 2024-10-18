Fans meet rugby league idols

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

Members of the public had the opportunity to meet their rugby league stars in Suva during the Pacific Championship Meet and Greet at Albert Park.

The Samoan women’s and Papua New Guinea men’s teams were also part of the event, where they gave autographs and took pictures with fans.

The Fiji Bati side had a training session at the park as well, before meeting fans.

Free tickets and other NRL merchandise were handed out to fans at Albert Park, and Fiji Bati veteran Viliame Kikau is expecting a large crowd on Saturday.



[Source: Fiji Bati/ Instagram]

He says reconnecting with their fans every once in a while is important to keep the interest in rugby league alive in the country.

“It’s what we strive for as players, trying to expand the game of rugby league here in Fiji. Not only here on the mainland but in the outer islands as well.”

The Fiji Bati will be facing the PNG Kumuls this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 8.10pm and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.