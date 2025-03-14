Dragons release Ravalawa

St. George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa has been granted an early release for the remainder of the 2025 season but remains contracted with the club for 2026.

Under the agreement, Ravalawa will depart immediately before rejoining the Dragons for the 2026 pre-season.

The Fijian winger is reportedly set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 campaign, with sources indicating he has already completed a medical with the club.

Article continues after advertisement

An official announcement on his next destination is expected soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.