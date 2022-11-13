Crichton sends Samoa to historic final

[Source: Rugby League World Cup/Twitter]

Samoa has created history after advancing to the final of the Rugby League World Cup for the first time ever.

The Pacific Island team stunned the host, England 27-26 thanks to a Stephen Crichton field goal.

With the scores locked at 20-20, Crichton looked to have secured the result for Matt Parish’s side with an intercept try six minutes from full-time, only for England halfback George Williams to return serve and send Herbie Farnworth over for his second try of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

🇼🇸 This is it – the moment Stephen Crichton sent Samoa to the men’s Rugby League World Cup 2021 final!#RLWC2021 #ENGSAM pic.twitter.com/D7p20W3YhM — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 12, 2022

Tommy Makinson calmly slotted the conversion from out wide to send the match into Golden Point.

Crichton was the star of the show, stepping up from 30 metres out to land the match-winning play for the Pacific powerhouse.

Samoa who came into the tournament ranked as the eighth nation in the world will now take on Australia next Sunday in the final.