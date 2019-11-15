Bulldogs Montoya injured

The Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered an injury blow with outside back Marcelo Montoya suffering a grade two hamstring tear.

The Fiji Bati winger sustained the injury during training last week which will see the junior sidelined for 8-12 weeks.

This is the third injury faced by the club after Joe Stimson who underwent the second stage of surgery to his shoulder last week.

The 24-year old will commence his rehab program in two weeks and will be sidelined for five to six months.

Chris Smith will begin skills and contact with the team this week as his continues his return to play protocol following a knee injury suffered in the All Stars match at the start of the season.

He will be back to full training in a week’s time with a return to play date scheduled for round five.

With less than a week remaining before the NRL restart date on May 28, the club will continue their preparation ahead of a thriller against the Manly Sea Eagles in the first game back since the competition was suspended due to COVID-19.

[Source: bulldogs.com.au]