Broncos hold off Knights in Saturday night thriller

The Broncos have survived a nail-biting finish to hold off a brave Knights outfit 24-20 in a Suncorp Stadium thriller.

The Knights arrived in Brisbane as heavy underdogs and took it to the second-placed Broncos, leading 20-12 with 20 minutes to play but Kevin Walters’ men owned the final stages of the game, with skipper Adam Reynolds scoring the match winner with four minutes to play.

The match featured an epic showdown with former and current Maroons fullbacks Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh both at their attacking best, both running over 200 metres with the football during the match.

The Broncos looked to fire the first shot 12 minutes in when winger Corey Oates found space down the left edge but Dane Gagai put his stamp on the match early, coming up with a superb try saver in the in-goal.

Five minutes later it was Newcastle who opened the scoring with a slick right side raid finishing with a Gagai flick pass to put Dom Young over untouched in the corner for his 12th try of the season.

The Knights looked to extend their lead in the 27th minute through winger Greg Marzhew but were denied the four points after replays showed his elbow hitting the touchline.

Returning from a hip injury, star winger Selwyn Cobbo came to the fore, finishing off some slick inside work from skipper Adam Reynolds. Reynolds kicked 6-4.

Come the 35th minute and returning fullback Kalyn Ponga stamped his authority on the match, beating Reynolds on the outside and leaving Reece Walsh in his wake to make it 10-6 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half the Broncos hit back the lead after some brilliant lead up work from Walsh setting up Cobbo for a double in the right corner.

But Young stood up to haunt the home side in the second-half, streaming down before finding Mat Croker in support to score and finishing one of his own thanks to a perfect cutout pass from Jackson Hastings. The visitors led 20-12 with 20 minutes to play.