Rugby League

Bati stars could be suspended

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 17, 2021 4:15 pm
Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims

Fijian Internationals Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims of the Dragons are likely to miss out on Friday’s NRL clash against Sharks.

The two are among the NRL players that are awaiting their fate from the Australian Rugby League Commission after being charged with dangerous tackles.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is also looking at the possibility of losing Sims and Ravalawa.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravalawa, who was returning from a two week suspension on Sunday, is now facing a further three weeks for a shoulder charge on Justin Olam.

However, Sims can escape with a one week ban with an early plea for a grade one dangerous contact charge on Storm’s Tyson Smoothy.

The match review committee has whacked six players with a total of 24 weeks in suspensions from Sunday’s three matches.

Australia Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys warns the NRL is facing extinction if the game doesn’t deal with concussion.

[Source: NRL]

