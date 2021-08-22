Bati players have until Friday to confirm availability

Fiji Bati players that have been named in the Rugby World Cup extended squad have until Friday to confirm their availability.

Head Coach Joe Rabele says he will make the final call based on the list of available players.

Rabele says he understands players will have questions about the tournament.

However, he adds they’ll work with players to clear any doubt and misinformation about the safety of the tournament.

The Bati coach also says they don’t want to put players and their careers through any risks.

Fourteen Kaiviti Silktails players have been named in the Bati extended squad to prepare for the World Cup.

The Silktails players are Jili Temesia,Vuate Karawalevu,Tomasi Vunicagi,Penioni Tagituimua,Pio Seci,Ralulu Nasoki,Apakuki Tavodi,Apimeleki Lutu,Waisale Vesikula,Josh Taboiliku,Malakai Kovekalou and Josh Waqavesui.

NRL players in the squad includesMaika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Isaac Lumelume,Mikaele Ravalawa,Waqa Blake,Taane Milne,Braydon Wakeham,Apisai Koroisau,Sitiveni Moceidreke,Tariq Sims,Viliame Kikau,Jacob and Daniel Saifiti,Tui Kamikamica and Kane Evans.

Also included are Super League players Kevin Naiqama, Korbin Sims and King Vuniyayawa.

Pacific Games captain Luke Nadurutalo, Jordan Leiu, Lamar Liolevave, Kurt Donoghoe and Joe Lovodua make up the rest of the squad

The RLWC is scheduled to kick off in England in October.