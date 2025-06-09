Bati confident ahead of Pacific Bowl final

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati are entering Saturday’s Pacific Bowl Championship final with renewed determination and confidence, as they prepare for a rematch against rivals Papua New Guinea.

Bati fullback Jahream Bula, who scored four tries in the team’s opening match against the Cook Islands, says the side is fuelled by last year’s loss and eager to make things right.

“Yeah, obviously the last few years we’ve lost to PNG, so let’s build that fire inside of us to go in there and beat them, because they beat us in our home country last year. But obviously I didn’t play that, but the boys went through that and seeing them go through that was pretty tough. But yeah, we’re really excited to go out there and win this week.”

Bula says the team’s confidence comes from their attacking ability, though he admits there’s still work to be done in defence.

“Yeah, we’re really confident heading into this game. We scored a lot of points last game, but so did the other team. So we just need to work on our defence. We know that we can score points, so once we fix that, then yeah, it’ll be a really good game. And we’re building good combinations as well.”

The 24-year-old also believes the team’s growth throughout the tournament is a positive sign as they build toward next year’s Rugby League World Cup.

“Obviously we have a rival, Fiji and PNG. They beat us last year, so it’s going to be a very physical game, I believe. But the team that puts on the most pressure will come out with the win, so hopefully we can do that against them and hopefully get the win.”

Kick-off is set for 5 pm today, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

