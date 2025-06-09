Army League balances demanding schedule ahead of Sukuna Bowl

[Source: RFMF]

As the nation paused to mark Remembrance Day, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Rugby League side also took a moment to reflect, not just on the fallen heroes but on their own battle ahead, defending the Sukuna Bowl Rugby League title.

For Rugby League logistics officer Iliesa Tuiloma, the occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the values they carry into every contest, discipline, sacrifice and unity.

“It hasn’t been easy. Some players have been called away for overseas studies or Middle East tours, and with military operations always ongoing, we have to adapt and keep the team running no matter what.”

The Army side has held the Sukuna Bowl Rugby League Cup for the past three consecutive years, and preparations for a fourth defence have tested their resilience more than ever.

With players scattered across postings and deployments, training sessions have been built around operational schedules rather than comfort.

Tuiloma says the team has not even gone into full camp yet, a clear sign of just how demanding the military calendar has become.

“We are working closely as management and senior officers to pull the boys together in time for camp.”

Despite the challenges, the support from families, friends and colleagues both in Fiji and abroad continues to drive the team forward.

For Tuiloma and his men, the Sukuna Bowl is not just about rugby league glory.

It is a reflection of service, loyalty and the same spirit of remembrance that binds them all on and off the field.

