Rugby League
Apakuki wants a chance at 2021 World Cup
December 22, 2020 4:58 pm
Apakuki Tavodi
Being named in the 47-member Fiji Bati extended squad is a milestone achievement for Apakuki Tavodi’s rugby career.
This is the first time the 24-year-old, Nalawa in Ra native has been called for the Fiji Bati squad.
Tavodi knows there is still a long road ahead and he will need to work hard to get a spot in the final squad.
Article continues after advertisement
Tavodi says he is also preparing for the Ron Massey Cup next year.
“I am excited also it is a big challenge for me playing in the Vodafone Cup. Going to play in the Ron Massey next year it will also be a platform for me.”
Out of 47, 14 of these players are resident Fijians which includes Tavodi.
The final squad will be in camp a week before October’s World Cup in England.
Sponsored Links