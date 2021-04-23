Annesley urges NRL fraternity to reset opinions

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has issued a message to everyone involved in the sport to reset their opinions around head and neck contact in the game.

Annesley defended the latest criticism around the NRL’s judiciary system and delivering figures that indicate charges and suspensions for head/neck contact were on the rise.

A further four players were charged by the match review committee over the weekend for careless high tackles, while Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai took the early guilty plea for a shoulder charge and will miss the next four matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, round eight of competition kicks off on Thursday with the Rabbitohs taking on the Raiders at 9.50pm