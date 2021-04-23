Home

Rugby League

Annesley urges NRL fraternity to reset opinions

NRL
April 27, 2021 11:15 am
Jordan Pereira of the Dragons is placed on report and sent to the sin bin after a high tackle on James Tedesco. [Source: Fox Sports]

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has issued a message to everyone involved in the sport to reset their opinions around head and neck contact in the game.

Annesley defended the latest criticism around the NRL’s judiciary system and delivering figures that indicate charges and suspensions for head/neck contact were on the rise.

A further four players were charged by the match review committee over the weekend for careless high tackles, while Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai took the early guilty plea for a shoulder charge and will miss the next four matches.

Meanwhile, round eight of competition kicks off on Thursday with the Rabbitohs taking on the Raiders at 9.50pm

