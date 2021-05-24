Rugby Australia looking at including Fiji in 2025 Lions tour

Rugby Australia are in talks of including Fiji and Tonga in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Association chairman Hamish McLennan has revealed he wants add a revolutionary twist to the next tour in four years’ time.

He says they want to deliver competitive games against the two teams and doing that by bringing in countries like Fiji and Tonga.

This move would be a first for the British and Irish Lions, who have never played a test match against a Pacific Island nation in the team’s 133-year history.

The Lions made history ahead of their tour to South Africa in June when they hosted Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in what was the first-ever clash between the two sides.

Warren Gatland’s side ran out 28-10 victors in that match, but it seems more history could be made when the Lions travel Down Under for their 2025 tour.

[Source: RugbyPass]