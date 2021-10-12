Ronaldo stars as Man United bounces back

Manchester United bounced back from humiliation at home to Tottenham after a 3-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration behind the victory which provided the perfect response to last week’s 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo starred with a sublime far-post volley from Bruno Fernandes’ cross six minutes before the break followed by a slide-rule pass to set up Edinson Cavani for a second after 64 minutes.

In other matches, Arsenal defeated Leicester 2-0, Burnley beat Brentford 3-1, Liverpool and Brighton finished with a 2-all draw, Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 2-0,Chelsea defeated New

Castle 3-0 and Southampton edged past Watford 1-0.