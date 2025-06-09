RFMF out to end seven-year title drought

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces are determined to end a seven-year title drought as they set their sights on dethroning the Fiji Police Force in the annual Sukuna Bowl soccer tournament.

The RFMF last held the soccer title in 2018, and according to head coach Penaia Latianara, the team is more motivated than ever to return to their winning form.

Their focus and determination are at an all-time high as they aim to break their losing streak and reclaim the championship.

Latianara and his squad are well aware of the challenge ahead, with the Fiji Police side featuring several national representatives.

“I believe ever since 2018, we have never won the title again. So this year we want to change that, we have been working closely with our management and our coaching staff, trying to formulate a way we can stand up to the Police, because we know majority of their team includes national reps.”

Despite the tough competition, the RFMF are confident in their preparation and readiness to compete at the highest level.

Sukuna Bowl Week begins next Monday and runs through the end of the week.

The men’s soccer competition will kick off on Thursday, while the men’s and women’s rugby matches take place on Friday, broadcast live on FBC Sports.

Fans overseas can stream all the action on www.viti.plus for $99.

