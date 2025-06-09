Rewa looking to bounce back after Lautoka loss

Defending champions Rewa FC will take on Nasinu tomorrow in Round Four of the Fiji Extra Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The match will be the second fixture in a double-header, following the earlier clash between Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Nadroga FC.

Rewa will be eager to bounce back after a narrow 3–2 loss to Lautoka FC in Round Three.

The Delta Tigers will be looking to capitalize on their experience and home support as they aim to return to winning ways.

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Nasinu, meanwhile, head into the encounter full of confidence after an impressive 4–2 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri last weekend.

The side will be hoping to maintain their attacking momentum and secure another valuable result.

With both teams determined to improve their standing on the league table, Sunday’s clash at Ratu Cakobau Park promises to deliver an exciting contest for football fans.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.

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