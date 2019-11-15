Rewa chases three points

Rewa football will be chasing down hard for the three points today as they gear up to meet Labasa in the fourth round of Vodafone Premier League.

Rewa looked a much fancier team after defeating Nasinu 4-3 in round two and Nadi 1-nil last week.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says they will need to sharpen up on their defense and counter attack before they go toe-to-toe with CvC champions Labasa.

The Delta Tigers will take on the Babasiga Lions in 30 minutes time at Subrail Park.

In another VPL match, Nasinu takes on Nadi at 3pm tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.