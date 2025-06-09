Rees-Zammit commits long term future to Bristol Bears

Welsh speedster Louis Rees-Zammit. [GETTY IMAGES]

Welsh speedster Louis Rees-Zammit has committed his long-term future to Bristol Bears, the club has confirmed.

Rees-Zammit, who had been linked with several high-profile clubs, has opted to remain at Ashton Gate after impressing since his return to rugby following a stint in the NFL.

The 24-year-old showcased his explosive pace earlier this season, clocking a 23.57mph GPS speed while scoring against Leicester Tigers.

Article continues after advertisement

Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam described Rees-Zammit as a world-class talent, praising his professionalism and hunger to improve since returning to the sport.

Lam says while his speed, power and skill are clear, what stands out most is his willingness to learn and perform on the biggest stage, adding that the club believes he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

Rees-Zammit says he is incredibly happy to have committed his future to Bristol, describing the club as the perfect environment for him to express himself and play the game he loves.

He adds that running out at Ashton Gate in front of passionate fans is special and he is excited about what the team can build together in the years ahead.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.