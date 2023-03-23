Reece could be out for the entire season

Fiji-born winger Sevu Reece could be ruled out of the entire Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season and the World Cup.

Reece limped from Eden Park in their 34-28 win over the Blues last weekend.

It was initially thought to be an ankle injury but it has now been confirmed as a potentially be a long-term knee injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Reece’s rehabilitation may take far longer than two months and the World Cup kicks off in Paris in less than six months.

This means he will not be in action for the Saders against the Brumbies on Friday at 6.05pm.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play on Saturday, facing the Highlanders at 3.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.