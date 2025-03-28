Re-run for senior boys 100m final

There will be a re-run in the blue ribbon event for the senior boys division at the Suva Zone One Athletics competition.

According to meet director Iferemi Turuva, athletes were not given sufficient resting time after the four break starts of the event.

He says athletes are entitled to about five minutes of resting time before continuing with the race after a break start.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some schools came to complain, and we took their complaints into consideration. And after investigating, we decided that is is fair to have a re-run for the event.”

He adds that all eight athletes, including the two who were disqualified, will participate once more this afternoon.

The event will be the last of the day, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.