Rayasi chooses Super Rugby over Olympics

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 7:00 am

Hurricanes wing with links to Fiji Salesi Rayasi has turned down a shot at an Olympic sevens gold medal and committed to Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Coach Jason Holland confirmed Rayasi’s decision yesterday while setting captain Ardie Savea’s targeted return from a knee injury as the Brumbies match in Canberra on June 5.

Rayasi said last month he was still weighing up a chance to join coach Clark Laidlaw’s New Zealand sevens side for their buildup to Tokyo in July, having last played for them in Sydney in February 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Holland, whose side return to training today after their morale-boosting 41-22 win over the Highlanders, said Rayasi was full steam ahead for their five-week trans-Tasman joust starting against the Waratahs in Sydney at 9.45pm next Friday.

In other matches next week, the Highlanders meet the Reds at 7.45pm next Friday, on Saturday, the Crusaders face the Brumbies at 7.05pm, the Rebels take on the Blues at 9.45pm while the Force take on the Chiefs at 11.55pm.

[Source: Stuff.co]

