Ravutaumada impressive in warm up match

The Fiji 7s team today had a chance to test out their combinations against Australia at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

While the scoreboard favored the home side 28-5, the focus for coaches was squarely on the individual performances that shaped the match.

Fiji’s attacking ability was on full display, highlighted by standout performances from Napolioni Bolaca and Drua wing Selestino Ravutaumada.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravutaumada was impressive, matching Bolaca’s feat with two tries of his own.

His lightning-quick feet and explosive starts off the blocks left a lasting impression, likely earning nods of approval from head coach Osea Kolinisau.

Iosefo Masi also got a few minutes and was solid.

They will play their second game around 4.30pm.