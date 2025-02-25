Ravalaca calls on youth to trade drugs for gloves

Mikaele Ravalaca

Lightweight boxing champion Mikaele Ravalaca is urging Fijian youth to combat drug use by embracing boxing.

The Ra lad advocates the sport as a path to health and discipline.

With the growing drug crisis in the nation, Ravalaca sees boxing as a constructive alternative.

“Don’t take drugs, come to boxing, it’s going to give you discipline and will change your mindset.”

He calls for boxing gyms to serve as safe spaces, promoting mentorship and self-respect

Ravalaca believes sport can empower youth to resist negative influences and build brighter futures.