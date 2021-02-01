Home

Rapid Chess Championship to kickoff today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2021 7:00 am

The University of Fiji in collaboration with the Fiji Chess Federation will be organizing a 7-round Rapid Chess Championship today.

The event is boasted by a prize pool of $1000 for categories the Open, Women, Primary School, and Secondary School at the Saweni Campus in Lautoka.

Some of the front-runners that will feature from the Western side are Candidate Master (CM) Noel Adricula, Mukesh Paranthaman, Prashil Prakash, and Ryan Bale.

They are expected to give tournament top-seed CM Manoj Kumar a very strong challenge.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says the last few month’s tournaments have become more competitive due to their presence of these players.

Players from The University of Fiji are expected to come into the tournament in decent numbers after being guided by Fiji’s Online Chess Team Captain Avinesh Nadan a few weeks back.

The tournament will be administered by World Chess Federation (FIDE) trained William Bennion who will be traveling from Sigatoka.

