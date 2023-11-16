Rainibogi is Team Fiji's flag bearer

Taniela Rainibogi will be Team Fiji's flag bearer at the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi will be Team Fiji’s flag bearer at the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony on Sunday in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

This has been confirmed by Chef De Mission Ajay Ballu.

Ballu says they received five nominations for flag bearer from National Federations and athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Rainibogi is an exceptional athlete who has represented Fiji in regional and international weightlifting competitions and has medalled in a number of championships as well.

Raibogi says being selected to be the flag bearer is a humbling moment to him.

“Being the flag bearer means a lot to me, I just want to thank the Lord for making it possible. It’s an honor for me to be hold the Fiji flag representing Fiji, my sport, my families”

Meanwhile the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony will be held on Sunday 19th November 2023.

Fiji will begin competitions tomorrow in the sport of football, basketball, table tennis and tennis.