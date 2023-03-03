Raboiliku maps plans for MBHS

Coach Antonio Raboiliku

New Marist Brothers High School athletics Coach Antonio Raboiliku hopes to get them to the top five of the Coca-Cola Games again.

Marist did not finish in the top five of the boy’s division last year, something the school was not too happy about.

Raboiliku who is also an old scholar of Marist says they’ve set their goals and he believes this will be achieved sooner than expected.

“Marist was offering me a place, as an ex-scholar I’m honored and blessed to at least give something back to the school. Last year we were not in the top five and this affected the school so much because Marist is well known for athletics.”

The former ACS athletics coach spent seven years in Sawani winning six Cokes title and seven blue ribbon, a record he hopes to continue in Kaunikuila.

MBHS had its third and final elimination round on Wednesday ahead of the inter-house planned for next Saturday.