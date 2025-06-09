Pro League matches postponed due to severe weather

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Oceania Football Confederation has confirmed the postponement of both OFC Pro League matches scheduled for today at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland due to adverse weather conditions and severe weather warnings in the region.

Auckland is currently under a heavy rain warning, effective from 9 am Wednesday until 2 am Thursday.

Following the weather advisory, the decision was made in the interest of player safety, match officials, and supporters.

The affected fixtures are Tahiti United against PNG Hekari FC, which was scheduled to kick off at 2:00pm, and South Melbourne FC versus Solomon Kings FC, scheduled for 6:00pm.

OFC confirmed that both matches will be rescheduled to a later date within the competition calendar, with revised fixture details to be communicated in due course.

