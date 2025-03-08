Price too strong for Jonas

[Source: BBC Sports]

Wale’s Lauren Price has added Natasha’s Jonas WBC and IBF welter-weight titles to her WBA strap after defeating the British boxer by unanimous decision in the Women’s Welterweight Unification bout in London this morning.

The 30-year-old proved too strong for Jonas, beating her by one point in all ten bouts, bringing her professional record to 10 wins.

Price managed to knock Jonas down to the canvas in the 9th round, but it wasn’t enough to keep the British on the floor.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite some more impressive shots from Price, she was unable to find another knockout for the win until the sound of the final bell.

The score card read 98-93, 100-90, 98-92 in favor of Price, securing her 10th professional win.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.