President Visits our Olympians

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, along with his official entourage, visited Team Fiji and their officials at the Olympic Village in Paris, France.

The visit began with a devotion, during which the Head of State expressed his gratitude to all the officials and team members for their extensive preparation for the Olympics.

Mr Katonivere emphasized that simply being part of the Olympics is a significant achievement. He reminded the team of their primary purpose: to participate and enjoy their stay. He also advised the athletes to stay focused, support one another, and give their best effort in every competition.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Chef de Mission, Sale Sorovaki, thanked the Head of State for his visit, stating that it would boost the morale of the team.

President Katonivere also toured the Team Fiji Games Village, further showing his support and encouragement for the athletes.