Prasad creates history for Chess Fiji

Eighteen-year-old Rudr Prasad from the University of the South Pacific made history at the 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

He became the youngest Fijian to draw against a Grandmaster holding GM Alexander Baburin to a dead draw in a tough match against Ireland.

This is only the second time a Fijian has drawn with a GM at a Chess Olympiad, the first being about 12 years ago.

The Olympiad features over 2,500 participants from 190 countries.

Vodafone Fiji provided jackets and uniforms for Fiji’s 13-member team.